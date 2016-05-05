版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 05:55 BJT

BRIEF-American Eagle Outfitters names Peter Z, Chief Global Commercial and Administrative Officer

May 5 American Eagle Outfitters Inc

* American eagle outfitters names proven retail executive, peter z. Horvath, chief global commercial and administrative officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

