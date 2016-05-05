BRIEF-Forest City reports Q1 FFO per share $1.08

May 5 Forest City

* Reports 2016 first-quarter results

* Q1 FFO per share $1.08

* Q1 revenue $226.3 million versus $208.3 million

* Q1 operating FFO per share $0.31

* Says overall comparable noi increased 9.7 percent for three months ended March 31, 2016, compared with same period in 2015

* Says comparable office occupancies decreased marginally to 95.3 percent at March 31, 2016, compared with 95.5 percent at March 31, 2015