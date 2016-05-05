版本:
BRIEF-Main Street Capital reports Q1 net investment income of $27.2 mln

May 5 Main Street Capital Corp

* Announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Says Q1 net investment income of $27.2 million or $0.54 per share

* Says Q1 total investment income of $42.0 million, representing a 13% increase from q1 of 2015

* Says Q1 distributable net investment income of $28.8 million or $0.57 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

