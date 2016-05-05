BRIEF-EnerSys reports sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.99

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 EnerSys
* Enersys reports preliminary fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2016 results and announces quarterly conference call
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.99
* Q4 sales $611.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $589 million
* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.03 excluding items
* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.08 to $1.12 excluding items
* Anticipate that sequential revenue will be flat to slightly higher in Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
