BRIEF-EnerSys reports sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.99

May 5 EnerSys

* Enersys reports preliminary fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2016 results and announces quarterly conference call

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.99

* Q4 sales $611.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $589 million

* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.03 excluding items

* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.08 to $1.12 excluding items

* Anticipate that sequential revenue will be flat to slightly higher in Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

