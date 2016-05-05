版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 05:56 BJT

BRIEF-Mirati Therapeutics reports Q1 loss per share $1.13

May 5 Mirati Therapeutics Inc

* Mirati therapeutics reports financial results and business update for the first quarter 2016

* Q1 loss per share $1.13

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐