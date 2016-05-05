版本:
BRIEF-Parkway Properties reports Q1 FFO per share $0.34

May 5 Parkway Properties Inc

* Parkway reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 FFO per share $0.34

* Q1 revenue view $107.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

