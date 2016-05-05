版本:
BRIEF-Calatlantic Group reports Q1 earnings per share $0.52

May 5 Calatlantic Group Inc

* Net new orders for 2016 q1 were up 4% from pro forma 2015 q1, to 4,135 homes

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.60

* Q1 earnings per share $0.52

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly dollar value of homes in backlog increased 27% to $3.2 billion , or 7,019 homes, compared to $2.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

