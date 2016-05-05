版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 05:53 BJT

BRIEF-51job reports Q1 earnings per share RMB 1.48

May 5 51job Inc

* Reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share rmb 2.43

* Q1 earnings per share rmb 1.48

* Q1 revenue rose 14.3 percent to rmb 523.8 million

* Sees q2 2016 non-gaap earnings per share rmb 2.30 to rmb 2.50 excluding items

* Sees q2 2016 revenue rmb 540 million to rmb 560 million

* 51Job inc says q1 online recruitment services revenues increased 13.4% over q1 2015 to rmb351.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

