BRIEF-51job reports Q1 earnings per share RMB 1.48

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 51job Inc
* Reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share rmb 2.43
* Q1 earnings per share rmb 1.48
* Q1 revenue rose 14.3 percent to rmb 523.8 million
* Sees q2 2016 non-gaap earnings per share rmb 2.30 to rmb 2.50 excluding items
* Sees q2 2016 revenue rmb 540 million to rmb 560 million
* 51Job inc says q1 online recruitment services revenues increased 13.4% over q1 2015 to rmb351.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
