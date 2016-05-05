BRIEF-Magnachip reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.23

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Magnachip Semiconductor Corp
* Magnachip reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.23
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $156 million to $162 million
* Q1 revenue $148.1 million
* Sees q2 gross profit to be in range of 21% to 24% as a percent of revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.