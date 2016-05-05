版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 05:52 BJT

BRIEF-Magnachip reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.23

May 5 Magnachip Semiconductor Corp

* Magnachip reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.23

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $156 million to $162 million

* Q1 revenue $148.1 million

* Sees q2 gross profit to be in range of 21% to 24% as a percent of revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐