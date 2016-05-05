版本:
BRIEF-Aspen Aerogels reports Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.08

May 5 Aspen Aerogels Inc

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.08

* Q1 revenue $32.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $31.9 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $117 million to $125 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 loss per share $0.09-$0.16

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $121.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

