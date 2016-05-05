版本:
BRIEF-Stonecastle Financial Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.44

May 5 Stonecastle Financial Corp

* Stonecastle financial corp. Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.44

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

