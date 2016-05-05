版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 06:11 BJT

BRIEF-Builders FirstSource Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.11

May 5 Builders FirstSource Inc :

* Builders FirstSource reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.15

* Q1 sales $1.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.36 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐