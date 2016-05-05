版本:
BRIEF-Haynes Q2 loss per share $0.09

May 5 Haynes International Inc :

* Haynes International Inc Reports second quarter fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.09

* Q2 revenue $102.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $107.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Backlog of $193.5 million at march 31, 2016, a decrease of 5.5% from $204.7 million at december 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

