BRIEF-Wageworks reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.16

May 5 Wageworks Inc

* Wageworks reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.16

* Q1 revenue $87 million versus i/b/e/s view $86.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.33 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

