公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 06:02 BJT

BRIEF-Globalstar Q1 revenue rose 4 pct to $21.8 mln

May 5 Globalstar Inc

* Globalstar announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue rose 4 percent to $21.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

