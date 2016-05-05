BRIEF-Gopro says reaffirming full-year revenue guidance

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Gopro Inc
* Q1 revenue $183.5 million versus $363.1 million
* Gopro announces first quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly gaap loss per share $0.78
* Says reaffirming full-year revenue guidance
* Gopro mobile app was downloaded 2.8 million times in q1, totaling almost 27 million cumulative downloads
* Q1 non-gaap gross margin was impacted by charges of approximately $8 million related to legacy products
* Qtrly non-gaap loss per share $0.63
* Q1 installs of gopro studio totaled almost 1.5 millio
* Excluding charge, qtrly non-gaap gross margin would have been 36.8%. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.