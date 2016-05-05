版本:
BRIEF-Farmer Bros Q3 earnings per share $0.07

May 5 Farmer Bros. Co

* Farmer bros. co. Reports third quarter fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.24

* Q3 earnings per share $0.07

* Q3 sales rose 1.5 percent to $134.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $135.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

