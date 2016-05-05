版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五

BRIEF-Bio Rad Laboratories reports Q1 earnings per share $0.42

May 5 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc

* Rad reports first-quarter 2016 currency-neutral revenue growth of nearly 4 percent

* Q1 earnings per share $0.42

* Q1 revenue fell 0.3 percent to $471.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

