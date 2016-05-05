版本:
BRIEF-Gastar Exploration reports Q1 loss per share $0.93

May 5 Gastar Exploration Inc

* Gastar exploration announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.22 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $0.93

* Gastar exploration inc says average daily production for q1 of 2016 was 13,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

