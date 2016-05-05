BRIEF-Gastar Exploration reports Q1 loss per share $0.93

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Gastar Exploration Inc
* Gastar exploration announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.22 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 loss per share $0.93
* Gastar exploration inc says average daily production for q1 of 2016 was 13,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
