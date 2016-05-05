版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 05:50 BJT

BRIEF-Ashford Trust reports Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.36

May 5 Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc

* Ashford trust reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.36

* Says revpar for all hotels increased 2.5% during quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐