BRIEF-Monogram Residential Trust Q1 loss per share $0.05

May 5 Monogram Residential Trust Inc

* Monogram residential trust, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue rose 15.7 percent to $65.5 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.05

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $66.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects its 2016 proportionate share of same store noi growth to be between 4.5% and 5.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

