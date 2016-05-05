版本:
BRIEF-Golub Capital BDC Q2 earnings per share $0.28

May 5 Golub Capital BDC Inc

* Declares fiscal year 2016 second quarter distribution of $0.32 per share and announces fiscal year 2016 second quarter financial results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

