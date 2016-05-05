版本:
BRIEF-Redwood Trust reports Q1 earnings per share $0.15

May 5 Redwood Trust Inc

* Redwood trust reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 non-GAAP core earnings per share $0.44

* Q1 earnings per share $0.15

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.20 to $1.50 including items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

