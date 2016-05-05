版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 05:35 BJT

BRIEF-Nelnet reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.11

May 5 Nelnet Inc

* Nelnet reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.11

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.43

* Qtrly net interest income $101.6 million versus $102.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

