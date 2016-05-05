版本:
BRIEF-Cardiome and Allergan announce Xydalba(tm) licensing agreement in international markets

May 5 Cardiome Pharma Corp

* Additional terms of agreement were not disclosed.

* Cardiome and allergan announce xydalba(tm) (dalbavancin) licensing agreement in international markets

* Expects to initiate commercial sales of xydalba in its territories as early as 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

