2016年 5月 6日

BRIEF-Arc Logistics Partners Qtrly earnings per limited partner common unit $0.15

May 5 Arc Logistics Partners Lp

* Arc logistics partners lp announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $26.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $25.8 million

* Qtrly earnings per limited partner common unit $0.15

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $25.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

