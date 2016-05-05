BRIEF-AMN Healthcare Q1 adjusted EPS $0.60

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Amn Healthcare Announces First
* Quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.60
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.53
* Q1 revenue $468 million versus i/b/e/s view $446.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 consolidated revenue $450 million - $456 million
* Sees q2 gross margin 32.5%
* Q2 revenue view $443.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.