2016年 5月 6日

BRIEF-AMN Healthcare Q1 adjusted EPS $0.60

May 5 Amn Healthcare Announces First

* Quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.60

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.53

* Q1 revenue $468 million versus i/b/e/s view $446.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 consolidated revenue $450 million - $456 million

* Sees q2 gross margin 32.5%

* Q2 revenue view $443.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

