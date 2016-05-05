版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 06:06 BJT

BRIEF-Enteromedics reports Q1 loss per share $0.94

May 5 Enteromedics Inc

* Enteromedics reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.94 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

