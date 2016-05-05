版本:
BRIEF-Intermolecular Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.03

May 5 Intermolecular Inc

* Intermolecular announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.01

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.03

* Q1 revenue $14.5 million

* Sees q2 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.05 to $0.07

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $12 million to $12.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.02, revenue view $14.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

