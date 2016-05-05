版本:
BRIEF-Saul Centers reports Q1 FFO per share $0.85

May 5 Saul Centers Inc

* Q1 revenue $56.9 million

* Q1 FFO per share $0.85

* Q1 earnings per share $0.46 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

