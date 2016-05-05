版本:
2016年 5月 6日

BRIEF-Atwood Oceanics reports Q1 earnings per share $1.89

May 5 Atwood Oceanics Inc

* Atwood oceanics announces fiscal 2016 first quarter earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $1.89

* Q1 revenue $296.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $304.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

