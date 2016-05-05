BRIEF-Sierra Wireless reports Q1 earnings per share $0.08

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Sierra Wireless Inc
* Sierra wireless reports first quarter results
* Sees q2 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.09 to $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share $0.08
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $150 million to $160 million
* Q1 revenue $142.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $139.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.60 to $0.90
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $630 million to $670 million
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.