版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 06:09 BJT

BRIEF-Sierra Wireless reports Q1 earnings per share $0.08

May 5 Sierra Wireless Inc

* Sierra wireless reports first quarter results

* Sees q2 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.09 to $0.17

* Q1 earnings per share $0.08

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $150 million to $160 million

* Q1 revenue $142.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $139.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.60 to $0.90

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $630 million to $670 million

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐