2016年 5月 6日

BRIEF-Zoom telephonics reports Q1 loss per share $0.05

May 5 Zoom Telephonics Inc

* Zoom telephonics reports results for the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 sales $2.72 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

