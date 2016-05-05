BRIEF-Catchmark Q1 loss per share $0.02

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Catchmark Timber Trust Inc
* Catchmark reports solid first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $27.2 million versus $20.2 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.02
* Catchmark timber trust inc says declared $0.135 dividend for Q2 2016 represents an 8% increase over Q1 2016 payout Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.