BRIEF-Catchmark Q1 loss per share $0.02

May 5 Catchmark Timber Trust Inc

* Catchmark reports solid first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $27.2 million versus $20.2 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.02

* Catchmark timber trust inc says declared $0.135 dividend for Q2 2016 represents an 8% increase over Q1 2016 payout Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

