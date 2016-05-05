版本:
2016年 5月 6日

BRIEF-Barrett Business Services expects filing of Form 10-k for year ended Dec 31, 2015 with SEC to be delayed past deadline

May 5 (Reuters) -

* BBSI Updates Status Of Filing 2015 10 K and first quarter 2016 10-Q

* Expects filing of form 10-K for year ended Dec 31, 2015 with SEC to be delayed past NASDAQ-imposed deadline of May 9, 2016 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

