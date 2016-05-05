BRIEF-Barrett Business Services expects filing of Form 10-k for year ended Dec 31, 2015 with SEC to be delayed past deadline

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 (Reuters) -
* BBSI Updates Status Of Filing 2015 10 K and first quarter 2016 10-Q
* Expects filing of form 10-K for year ended Dec 31, 2015 with SEC to be delayed past NASDAQ-imposed deadline of May 9, 2016 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.