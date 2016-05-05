版本:
BRIEF-Orion Engineered Carbons Q1 adjusted earnings per share EUR 0.28

May 5 Orion Engineered Carbons Sa

* Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share EUR 0.28

* Q1 revenue EUR 246.3 million versus I/B/E/S view eur 266.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view EUR 0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view EUR 0.26, revenue view EUR 268.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings per share EUR 0.22

* We maintain our outlook for a full year adjusted ebitda of between EUR205 million and EUR225 million for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

