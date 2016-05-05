BRIEF-Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust Q1 share $0.20

May 5 Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust

* Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.20

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly book value per share of $20.59, up from $20.28 at December 31, 2015

* "We are disappointed in PMT's financial performance for first quarter"