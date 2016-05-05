BRIEF-News Corp reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.04

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 News Corp
* News corporation reports third quarter results for fiscal 2016
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.04
* Q3 revenue $1.9 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.93 billion
* Q3 loss per share $0.26 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly digital-only subscribers at wall street journal grew to 893,000, representing nearly 45% of base
* Excluding settlement charge, segment ebitda for news, information services for three months ended march 31, 2016 would have been $93 million
* "Building a strong digital platform on top of wsj print circulation which today is double size of its nearest competitor"
* Q3 news and information services revenue $1,231 million versus $1,353 million
* Qtrly book publishing revenue $358 million versus $402 million
* News and information services segment ebitda for 3, 9 months ended march 31, 2016 includes a one-time pre-tax charge of $280 million
* Company is on track to see improvements in q4
* At Dow Jones this quarter, digital accounted for more than 50% of total revenues for first time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.