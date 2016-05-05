版本:
BRIEF-Pennymac Financial Services Q1 share $0.23

May 5 Pennymac Financial Services Inc

* Pennymac Financial Services, Inc. reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $143.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.23

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net assets under management were approximately $1.6 billion, down 6 percent from December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

