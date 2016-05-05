版本:
BRIEF-Energen Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.64 excluding items

May 5 (Reuters) -

* Energen to invest additional $100-$150 mm in 2H16 to rebuild DUC inventory

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.64 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

