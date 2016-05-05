BRIEF-MFlex Q1 loss per share $0.40

May 5 Multi-fineline Electronix Inc

* MFlex announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.29

* Q1 loss per share $0.40

* Q1 sales $101.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $118.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fineline Electronix Inc - We anticipate softness in demand within smartphone market to continue in q2

* Fineline Electronix - We expect a rebound in demand within smartphone market in second half of year based on anticipated new program ramps Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)