BRIEF-Southside Bancshares - Increase to regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.01

May 5 Southside Bancshares Inc

* Southside Bancshares, Inc. increases the cash dividend and declares cash dividend and stock dividend

* Increase to regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 to $0.24 per common share Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

