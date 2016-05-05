版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 05:50 BJT

BRIEF-Bioscrip Q1 loss per share $0.17 from continuing ops

May 5 Bioscrip Inc Says Company Is Re

* Bioscrip reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.17 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $238.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $232.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Affirming its previously announced guidance for full year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐