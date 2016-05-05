版本:
BRIEF-Lightbridge Q1 loss per share $0.02

May 5 Lightbridge Corp

* Lightbridge provides update on nuclear fuel commercialization plan, business update and financial results for first quarter 2016

* Q1 revenue $200,000

* Q1 loss per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

