公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五

BRIEF-TWC Enterprises Qtrly loss per share $0.21

May 5 TWC Enterprises Ltd

* TWC Enterprises limited announces first quarter 2016 results and eligible cash dividend

* Qtrly loss per share $0.21

* TWC Enterprises Ltd qtrly operating revenue $24.6 million versus $23.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

