BRIEF-Crew Energy qtrly loss per share $0.05

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Crew Energy Inc :
* Crew Energy Inc. Announces first quarter 2016 financial and operating results and updated montney resource evaluation
* Q1 FFO per share c$0.08
* Crew energy inc qtrly production 23,832 boe per day, an increase of 15% over previous quarter
* "have taken a very conservative approach to our capital expenditures this year"
* Crew energy inc sees 2016 annual production guidance remains at 23,000 to 25,000 boe per day on a capital budget of $70 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.