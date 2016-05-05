BRIEF-Crew Energy qtrly loss per share $0.05

May 5 Crew Energy Inc :

* Crew Energy Inc. Announces first quarter 2016 financial and operating results and updated montney resource evaluation

* Q1 FFO per share c$0.08

* Crew energy inc qtrly production 23,832 boe per day, an increase of 15% over previous quarter

* "have taken a very conservative approach to our capital expenditures this year"

* Crew energy inc sees 2016 annual production guidance remains at 23,000 to 25,000 boe per day on a capital budget of $70 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.05