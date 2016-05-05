版本:
BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance announces secondary offering

May 5 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc :

* Walgreens Boots Alliance announces secondary common stock offering

* Says secondary offering of 15.0 million common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

