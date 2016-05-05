版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日

BRIEF-Canexus qtrly sales revenue $144.5 mln vs $139.7 mln

May 5 Canexus Corp

* Canexus announces 2016 first quarter results

* Qtrly sales revenue $144.5 million versus $139.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

