BRIEF-Aemetis signs agreement to acquire Edeniq

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Aemetis Inc
* Aemetis signs agreement to acquire Edeniq and its proven cellulosic ethanol technology
* Aemetis will acquire all of Edeniq's outstanding shares in a stock plus cash merger transaction
* Says Upon Completion Of Transaction, Edeniq Will Operate As A Wholly Owned subsidiary of aemetis
* Cash portion of deal to be paid over next 5 years
* Expects to issue one-two million shares, cash of up to $20 million in exchange for all of issued and outstanding shares of edeniq Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
