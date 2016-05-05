版本:
BRIEF-Bonavista Energy reports Q1 FFO per share c$0.27

May 5 Bonavista Energy Corp

* Bonavista Energy Corporation announces 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 FFO per share c$0.27

* Bonavista Energy Corp qtrly total oil equivalent production 73,180 boe/day, down 14 percent

* 2016 capital budget remains unchanged at $140 to $145 million

* Bonavista Energy Corp sees average production for 2016 of between 66,000 and 69,000 boe per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

