BRIEF-Bonavista Energy reports Q1 FFO per share c$0.27

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Bonavista Energy Corp
* Bonavista Energy Corporation announces 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 FFO per share c$0.27
* Bonavista Energy Corp qtrly total oil equivalent production 73,180 boe/day, down 14 percent
* 2016 capital budget remains unchanged at $140 to $145 million
* Bonavista Energy Corp sees average production for 2016 of between 66,000 and 69,000 boe per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
